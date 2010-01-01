About News Publishing Company

News Publishing Company based in Black Earth, Wisconsin publishes the Middleton Times Tribune, News-Sickle-Arrow, Mount Horeb Mail, Sauk Prairie Star, Spring Green Home News, and Post Messenger Recorder (in New Glarus/Belleville).

Each of our five Wisconsin newspapers is published weekly, and are distributed via mail subscriptions or newsstand sales.

Mail subscriptions arrive with Thursday’s mail, and papers are delivered to newsstands late Wednesday afternoon.

If you would like to subscribe to one of our newspapers, please click on the link for that newspaper for contact information. You may subscribe over the phone, Visa and MasterCard are accepted.

If you would like information on advertising in one of our newspapers, please click on the link for that newspaper for contact information. If you're not sure who to contact, please call our main office at 608-767-3655.

News Publishing, Inc. is headquartered in downtown Black Earth, Wisconsin, at 1126 Mills Street, where our corporate offices and press plant are located.